Charles Frederick Charles Wayne Frederick, 84 years of Dupo, IL, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at his residence. He was born August 3, 1935, in Dupo, IL. Charles was retired from the Village of Dupo as the superintendent of utilities. He was a former member of the St. Clair County Board and the Zoning Board for St. Clair County, former Village of DupoTtrustee, had served on the Sugarloaf Township tax assessment board. Charles was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Dupo, IL., Ducks Unlimited, the National Wild Turkey Federation and Clifftop in Monroe County. Charles loved to garden and hunting deer, squirrels, rabbit and waterfowl. Surviving are his wife of 63 years, Joan Frederick, nee Koch, his two daughters, Sherry Mayer and Linda (John) Craig, two granddaughters, Allese McVay and Angela Mayer, his grandson, Brennan Craig, his great-granddaughter, Emery McVay, he is also survived by nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur J. and Vernelia, nee Gooche, Frederick his three sisters, Mary Ann Reeves, Gloria Jean Snow and Helen M. Coleman, his three brothers, Raymond Frederick, Richard Frederick and Roger Frederick; A drive through visitation will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Dupo, IL. Guest are asked to enter from third street, pulling through the front drive an exiting onto Sophia. Please remain in your vehicles as you pay your respects to the family. A private Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Fr. Linus Umoren, officiating. Interment will follow in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Columbia, Illinois. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 124 S. 3rd St. Dupo, IL. 62239, National Wild Turkey Federation, P.O. Box 530, Edgefield, SC. 29824, Ducks Unlimited, One Waterfowl Way, Memphis, TN. 38120, Family Hospice of Belleville 5110 W. Main St., Belleville, IL, 62226 . For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Leesman Funeral Home - Dupo.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 24, 2020.