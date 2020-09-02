1/1
Charles Freeman Jr.
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Freeman Jr. Charles "Chuck" E. Freeman, Jr, 65, of Cottage Hills, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020. He was born on August 20, 1955, the son of Charles E. and Delores (Danko) Freeman, Sr., both preceded him in death. He married Annette M. Gould in East St. Louis, on March 19, 1973. Chuck is a Veteran of the United States Army and served in the United States Army. He retired in 2011 from Olin Corp, where he worked as a machinist. Chuck enjoyed walking his dog, Fuzzy, being around old cars, especially at car shows, and anything that was "American". He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Along with his wife, Annette, he is survived by his daughters, Shannon (Rodney) Meier of Moro, and Amanda (Michael) Reed of Cottage Hills; his siblings, Carolyn Bowers, Sandy Shelby, Robert Freeman, and John Freeman, all of Capron, IL; a grandson, Justin Reed of East Alton; several sisters- in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews; whom he loved dearly. Memorials can be made to Hope Pet Rescue in Godfrey and/or Wounded Warriors Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com Service: Services for the family will be private. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home
727 E Bethalto Blvd
Bethalto, IL 62010
(618) 377-4000
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved