Charles Green On August 12, 2020, the world lost a real hero. Charles Edward Green, 53, of Freeburg, IL, died in a traffic accident, saving the lives of a full car and the passenger of his. He was born January 14th, 1967, in East Saint Louis, IL to his parents, Charles A. Green and Joyce, nee Dryden, Mirielli. During his short time in the biosphere of this precious blue planet, Chuck was a U.S. Navy Veteran, an Ordained Minister, wrote a full-length novel, and conceived two amazing boys, Chance and Hunter Green. He was a child at heart with a zest for life. He was an accomplished grill master, draft beer aficionado, fisherman, hiker, teacher of history, father, son, and best friend to all who would have him. He would give you the shirt off his back, lend an ear, and be there whenever you needed; all you had to do was call. His gift was being in your life and putting the safety of others before his. His legacy is those amazing boyz of his. Charles was preceded in death by his parents. Surviving are his two sons, Chance Green and Hunter Green; his best friend-partner in life and mother of his two boyz, Eva Green; a sister, Paula Elliott; a nephew, Robert Elliott; a niece, Jennifer Moore; and hundreds of family and friends whom he loved and cherished more than life itself. Memorials may be made to the family in person at the funeral home, sent to their address, or expressed online at www.rennerfh.com
. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, August 16, 2020, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, August 17, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Freeburg, IL. Standard CDC guidelines will be in place upon entrance. Funeral: Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, August 17, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Freeburg, IL. Burial with military honors will be at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL.