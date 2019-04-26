Charles Hollerbach Charles W. "Chuck" Hollerbach, 57, born January 21, 1962, passed away unexpectedly, April 24, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents; Karl J. and Darlene E. (nee Schanuel) Hollerbach. Surviving him are his brothers; Jeffery G. Hollerbach, and Gregory J. Hollerbach, of Belleville, IL, his uncle and Godfather, Kent L. (Darlene) Hollerbach, of Collinsville, IL, his aunt, Diane S. (Jim) Wilkerson, of Belleville, IL, and a number of dear cousins, relatives, and friends. Remembering you and missing you. Thank you brother for all the years you devoted to caring for our Dad. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the and/or the . Additional condolences and memories may be made online at www.lakeviewfuneralhm.com Memorial Visitation: A Memorial Visitation will be held, Saturday April 27, 2019, from 10:00 am until 11:00 am, at Lake View Funeral Home. 5000 N Illinois Street Fairview Heights IL 62208. Memorial Service: A Memorial Service will be held immediately following visitation at 11:00 am, at Lake View. Interment will be held privately.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 26, 2019