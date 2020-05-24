Charles Hunter Charles W. Hunter, 89, of Belleville, passed away at home on May 19, 2020. Charles was born in Moweaqua, IL on September 3, 1930 to the late Glen Hunter and Nell Lenhoff. He graduated from East Side High School in East St. Louis, IL in 1948 where he was an outstanding football running back. Charles was an avid golfer who scored his first hole in one at the age of 80. He was very proud of that. He was also the owner of Bill Hunter Truck Lines in National City Stockyards. He was quite a character and you never knew just what he was going to say. He was also quite the ladies' man but the main lady in his life was his dog Bella whom he loved dearly. Left behind to cherish Charles's memories are his sons, Gary Hunter and John (Gail) Hunter; grandchildren, Tara (Brian) Gimpel, Casey (Seth) Garrett, Tiffany (David) Wechsler and Beau Hunter; great grandchildren, Haley and McKenzie Gimpel, Nolan and Brook Garrett, Catarina and Scarlett Wechsler. Charles was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Glen Hunter Jr. Service: A private funeral will be held to celebrate his life.