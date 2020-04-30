KASSING - Charles H. Kassing, 71, of Moro, passed away April 27, 2020.A drive thru visitation will be from 9:30-11am Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. The family will be around the building, so you can express your sympathy. A private graveside service will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Arrangements handled by Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home

