Charles Kassing
KASSING - Charles H. Kassing, 71, of Moro, passed away April 27, 2020.A drive thru visitation will be from 9:30-11am Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. The family will be around the building, so you can express your sympathy. A private graveside service will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Arrangements handled by Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
2
Visitation
9:30 - 11:00 AM
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home
727 E Bethalto Blvd
Bethalto, IL 62010
(618) 377-4000
