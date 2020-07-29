1/1
Charles Keilman
1937 - 2020
Charles Keilman Charles W. Keilman, 83, of Belleville, IL, born January 5, 1937, in Hammond, IN, died Monday, July 27, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Keilman was a customer service representative for Union Pacific Railroad before his retirement. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Alois and Agnes, nee Matson, Keilman. Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Helen, nee Winn, Keilman, whom he married on November 18, 1961; his children, Barbara Keilman, Dwayne (Linda) Keilman, Robin Keilman; 10 grandchildren; and at least 15 great grandchildren. Memorials may be made to St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, and from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Standard CDC guidelines will be in place upon entrance. Funeral: Funeral services will be at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Msgr. William McGhee officiating. Burial will be in Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jul. 29, 2020.
