Charles Kennedy Charles "Chuck" Harold Kennedy, age 60 of Collinsville, IL, born September 5, 1959 in Centralia, IL, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 in Boynton Beach, FL. Chuck was a retired master brake technician. He was a former member of Meadow Heights Baptist Church in Collinsville. He was an avid motorcycle rider having rode in several charity events, enjoyed building motorcycles and bicycles, and loved classic cars. He collected hot wheels, Musk albums and motorcycle memorabilia. He was a talented musician and could ride a 3-foot and 6-foot unicycle. He is survived by his mother, Dorothy Jane nee Smith Kennedy of Collinsville, IL; father, Charles (Faith) Kennedy of Troy, IL; a brother, Clayton (Cheryl) Kennedy of La Porte, TX; three sisters: Rhonda Kennedy of Maryville, IL, Dr. Julie Kennedy of Boynton Beach, FL and Dr. Kathleen Kennedy of Chicago, IL; six nieces and nephews: Erin (Tray) Gonzalez of Pasadena, TX, Travis Moody of La Porte, TX, Annie (Tiffany) Kennedy of San Antonio, TX, Amber (Jeremiah) Miller of Dunkirk, IN, Kelli Hunsinger of Maryville, IL and Autumn Hunsinger of Collinsville, IL; ten great nieces and nephews: Eli, Mia and Ivy Gonzalez, Makenna Moody, Keaton King, Graiden, Connor, Ethan, Bryson Maverick, and Rownan Miller. Memorials may be made to the Collinsville Food Pantry and will be received at the funeral home. Visitation: Visitation will be 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL. Service: Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the funeral home with Rev. Robert Strong officiating. Burial will be in St. John Cemetery, Collinsville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 24, 2020