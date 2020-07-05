Charles Kilcauski Jr. Charles Kilcauski Jr. (Chuck). 80 of Highland, IL. Born July 24, 1939 passed away on June 5th 2020, at home with family. Proceeding in death are his parents, Charles Kilcauski Sr. and Annetta (Rowlonitis) Kilcauski, Grandson, Keith Allen Croffoot (26) and Great Grandson Jonathan Bailey Cook (12). Survived by his wife of 62 years, Carol (Perreault) Kilcauski, 5 children, Gail Kilcauski, Sherri (Joey) Tureau, Lorri Binger, Deana Amptman and Charles (Kim) Kilcauski III. They have 12 Grandchildren, Rocky (Brittany), Justin (Kim), James, Aaron (MaryBeth), Caleb, Kristin (John), Sean (Brandy), Keith Allen (deceased), Amanda (Josh), Charlie(Danielle), and Katy (Aaron). They were also blessed with 12 Great Grandchildren and 6 more thru marriages. Chuck was a 20 year navy Veteran and served thru the Cuban Crisis and Vietnam Wars. When he retired from the Navy he moved his family to Belleville, IL. Instead of flowers, it is the families wish that donations be made towards "FRIENDS OF KIDS WITH CANCER" INn memory of his grandsons, Keith Allen and Jonathan. Service: Chuck will be put to rest on July 10th at Jefferson Barracks in St. Louis, MO with a Full Military Honors Service. Only immediate family will attend due to Covid-19 restraints.



