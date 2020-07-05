1/1
Charles Kilcauski
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Kilcauski Jr. Charles Kilcauski Jr. (Chuck). 80 of Highland, IL. Born July 24, 1939 passed away on June 5th 2020, at home with family. Proceeding in death are his parents, Charles Kilcauski Sr. and Annetta (Rowlonitis) Kilcauski, Grandson, Keith Allen Croffoot (26) and Great Grandson Jonathan Bailey Cook (12). Survived by his wife of 62 years, Carol (Perreault) Kilcauski, 5 children, Gail Kilcauski, Sherri (Joey) Tureau, Lorri Binger, Deana Amptman and Charles (Kim) Kilcauski III. They have 12 Grandchildren, Rocky (Brittany), Justin (Kim), James, Aaron (MaryBeth), Caleb, Kristin (John), Sean (Brandy), Keith Allen (deceased), Amanda (Josh), Charlie(Danielle), and Katy (Aaron). They were also blessed with 12 Great Grandchildren and 6 more thru marriages. Chuck was a 20 year navy Veteran and served thru the Cuban Crisis and Vietnam Wars. When he retired from the Navy he moved his family to Belleville, IL. Instead of flowers, it is the families wish that donations be made towards "FRIENDS OF KIDS WITH CANCER" INn memory of his grandsons, Keith Allen and Jonathan. Service: Chuck will be put to rest on July 10th at Jefferson Barracks in St. Louis, MO with a Full Military Honors Service. Only immediate family will attend due to Covid-19 restraints.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved