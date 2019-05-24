Charles Larson Charles "Sonny" R. Larson, 83 years old of East Carondelet, IL, passed away on May 21, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL. He was born July 5, 1935, in El Dorado, AR. He owned and operated Larson Resources. He was a member of Heisey Glass Club and a supporter of many organizations and community projects in the Dupo, IL area. He was a loyal family man and frequently helped out those in need. Surviving are his wife, V. Maxine, nee Speer, Larson, his two daughters, Barb Larson, Shannan (Curt) Muskopf; two sons, Ray (Jenny) Larson, Brad (Susan) Kifer; five grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; brother, Robert D. Larson; sister, Sue Clark; along with numerous other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Lonie nee Dumas, Larson. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the Hospice of Southern Illinois and the staff at Memorial Hospital of Belleville "D" Building for their compassion and support shown to Sonny and his entire family. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Hospice of Southern Illinois 305 So. Illinois St., Belleville, Il, 62220 . For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Service: Visitation will be held Friday, May 24, 2019 from 3:00-7:00 PM at Leesman Funeral Home, in Dupo, IL. Additional visitation will be one hour prior to Funeral Services. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the funeral home, with Peter Cocos and Marvin Tucker officiating. Interment will follow in the Valhalla Gardens Of Memory, Belleville, Illinois. LEESMAN FUNERAL HOME.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 24, 2019