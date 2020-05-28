Charles Cary Marshall III Charles Cary Marshall III, also known as Charlie or "Chip", 61, of Belleville, IL, born October 23, 1958, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at his home. Charles graduated from Belleville Township High School in 1976. Following high school he attended Southwestern Illinois College. He was employed by Century Brass Works for many years. He was a surprise baby but very welcomed. He dearly loved his mother and cared for her for many years. He was "mostly" LOL, a good brother. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles C. Jr. and Georgellen "Sunny", nee Gamble Marshall; his sister, Dr. Sandee Marshall Abbott; and a precious great niece, Libby May Rittmeyer. He is survived by his sister, Randee Marshall Rittmeyer and husband Stan of Millstadt, IL; his nieces, Remi Abbott Ratliff (Shannon); Amanda Abbott, both of Austin, TX; nephew, Jeff Rittmeyer of Millstadt, IL; niece, Amy (Brian) Salvi of Belleville, IL; great nieces and nephew; and many cousins scattered far and wide. May he finally Rest In Peace. Memorials may be sent to Belleville Area Humane Society, 1301 S, 11th, Belleville, IL 62226. Service: Per his wishes, he will be cremated, and all services will be private.