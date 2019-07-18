|
Charles Massie Charles L. Massie, age 73, of Belleville, died at 9:35 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Mar Ka Nursing Home in Mascoutah. He was born August 24, 1945 in Scott City, MO, the son of the late Henry Lee and Marjorie I (Tapp) Massie. He is survived by two sons: Col. (Ret.) Robert L. Massie, Sr. of Belleville and Scott (Linda) Massie of East Carondolaet; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; one brother, Gary (Sandy) Massie of Dupo; and one sister, Beverly Pulcher, also of Dupo. Mr. Massie taught school at East St. Louis High School, Madison Jr. High School and Madison High School. Friends may register online at www.KalmerMemorialServices.com. Kalmer Memorial Services in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements. Service: According to his wishes, his remains will be cremated and no services will be held.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 18, 2019