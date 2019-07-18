Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kalmer Memorial Services
8638 US Hwy 50
Lebanon, IL 62254
(618) 622-4900
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Massie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Massie


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Massie Obituary
Charles Massie Charles L. Massie, age 73, of Belleville, died at 9:35 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Mar Ka Nursing Home in Mascoutah. He was born August 24, 1945 in Scott City, MO, the son of the late Henry Lee and Marjorie I (Tapp) Massie. He is survived by two sons: Col. (Ret.) Robert L. Massie, Sr. of Belleville and Scott (Linda) Massie of East Carondolaet; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; one brother, Gary (Sandy) Massie of Dupo; and one sister, Beverly Pulcher, also of Dupo. Mr. Massie taught school at East St. Louis High School, Madison Jr. High School and Madison High School. Friends may register online at www.KalmerMemorialServices.com. Kalmer Memorial Services in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements. Service: According to his wishes, his remains will be cremated and no services will be held.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kalmer Memorial Services
Download Now