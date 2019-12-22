|
|
Charles McCoy Charles W. McCoy Jr., 77, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Heritage Health in Staunton, Illinois. Charles was born to the late Mr. & Mrs. Charles W.. McCoy Sr. on August 5, 1942 in Boonville, Indiana. Charles worked for over 30 years as a Welder Repair Man for Chrysler Corporation in Fenton, Missouri. He was a lifetime member of several organizations such as &American Legion, The NRA, and UAW. He is survived by one son Craig & Cindy McCoy, two grand children, Travis McCoy of Staunton, Illinois and Angela (Zachary) Page of Hillsboro, Illinois; one great-grandchild Roy Page of Hillsboro, Illinois; two sisters Darlene Chumbley and Caroline (George) Finn of Pacific, Missouri; and a host of nieces & nephews and friends. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother Robert. Memorials are suggested to . To order flowers or leave an on-line condolence, please visit our website at www.williamsonfh.com . Service: Friends may call from 10 AM to 12 noon on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Williamson Funeral Home in Staunton. Service to follow at noon. Burial will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery in Staunton, Illinois Williamson Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 22, 2019