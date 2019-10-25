|
|
Charles Mills Charles Richard (Dick) Mills, Junior of Sparta, Illinois passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at John Cochran Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri while surrounded by his loving family. He was born on February 18, 1948 in Red Bud, Illinois. Dick married the love of his life, Nancy on May 17, 1969. A military veteran, Dick served in the Vietnam Conflict while in the United States Army. He was a retired owner of Mills Modular Homes and an avid golfer who spent many years enjoying his time on the golf course with family and friends. Dick is survived by his wife, Nancy Mills, son Jeff (Brooke) Mills, grandchildren Logan and Camryn Mills of Edwardsville, Illinois and a sister Jo Ann (Dennis) Boggs of Effingham, Illinois and his adoring nieces, great-nephews and nieces and many brother and sister-in-laws. He was preceded in death by his son, Cortney Ryan Mills and his parents, Charles Richard Mills, Senior and Mary Jane Buch Mills of Sparta, Illinois. Dick made friends everywhere he went and will be missed by many. Memorials may be made to the Department of Rehabilitation at Marion VA Medical Center. Service: A graveside service will be held at Caledonia Cemetery in Sparta at 2:00 pm on Sunday, October 27, 2019, with Rev. Richard Reid officiating. A reception will be held at the Sparta Country Club Pro Shop following the service. Wilson Funeral Home in Steeleville, Illinois assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 25, 2019