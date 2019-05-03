Charles Moore Charles L. Moore, age 86, of Caseyville, IL, born on December 8, 1932 in Murphysboro, IL, died on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Jefferson Barracks Hospital, St. Louis, MO. Charles was a United States Army veteran. He worked in the maintenance department for Hunter Packing Company and was a minister. He liked fishing, hunting and talking about the bible. He always looked forward to spending Sundays with his family. He was a great father and grandfather. We will miss him dearly. He was preceded in death by his wife, Imogene Moore, nee Boucher; his sons, Earl R. Moore and Charles A. "Chuck" Moore; his granddaughter, Lindsey Moore; his parents, Earl and Henrietta, nee Barton, Moore; and his brother, Jimmie Moore. He is survived by his children, Vickey (Bob) Watts of St. Charles, MO, Jimmie (Diane) Moore of Collinsville, IL and Lisa Moore D'Souza of Caseyville, IL; his grandchildren, Stephanie, Aaron, Kacie, Dennery, Tara and Tasey; his great-grandchildren, Hugo, Ivy, Jaxon, Ellisyn, Madison, Christina, Kenzie, and Harmoney; his sister, Mickey Schmid; and his daughter-in-law, Nordys Moore. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Memorials may be made to or to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Visitation: Will be held on Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral: Service will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL with Rev. Andrew Easton officiating. Interment will be held in Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary