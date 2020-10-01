Charles Morgan

MORGAN - Charles "Chuck" E. Morgan, US Army, retired, 62, of O'Fallon, died September 29, 2020. Visitation5-8pm, Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Wolfersberger Funeral Home, and again from 9:30 11am, Friday, October 2, 2020 at the funeral home. (masks reqired). Funeral service to follow at 11am. Procession will depart at 12:15 pm for burial with military honors to begin at 1pm, Friday, October 2, 2020 at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 1, 2020.