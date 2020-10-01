1/
Charles Morgan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MORGAN - Charles "Chuck" E. Morgan, US Army, retired, 62, of O'Fallon, died September 29, 2020. Visitation5-8pm, Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Wolfersberger Funeral Home, and again from 9:30 11am, Friday, October 2, 2020 at the funeral home. (masks reqired). Funeral service to follow at 11am. Procession will depart at 12:15 pm for burial with military honors to begin at 1pm, Friday, October 2, 2020 at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wolfersberger Funeral Home - O'Fallon
102 West Washington Street
O'Fallon, IL 62269
(618) 632-3681
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved