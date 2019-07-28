|
Charles Mueller Charles L. Mueller, 67, of Belleville, IL died Friday April 19, 2019 at Hope Hospice in Fort Myers, FL. Born in Belleville, IL on August 22, 1951 to Helen and Roy Mueller, Charles was an Army Veteran (1968- 1971) who served in the Vietnam War. He was employeed by The Kilian Corporation and the City of Belleville. Mr. Mueller is survived by a son Kenneth, daughter Karen, grandson, Sean Frazer and a former wife Virginia Mueller all of Fort Myers, FL. He also leaves behind five brothers Don Mueller, Bob Mueller (Song), Roy D Mueller, Todd Mueller (Lisa) and Terry Mueller (Sue) along with several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hope Hospice in Fort Myers, FL or the Necrotizing Enterocolitis Society (NEC) in Honor of Benjamin Becker. Service: A burial service will be held at 11:00am on August 3, 2019 at Mascoutah City Cemetery.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 28, 2019