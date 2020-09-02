Charles Potratz Charles Robert Potratz, 90, of Belleville, IL, born February 19, 1930, in Lock Haven, PA, died Sunday, August 29, 2020, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. Mr. Potratz worked for the Department of Defense as a civilian before his retirement and was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He was a member of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees (NARFE). He enjoyed his association with the Heart Transplant Association, the National Railroad Historical Society (NRHS), and the Smithton Sportsman Club. Charles was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Belleville, IL, and of the Couples Club at Zion. Mr. Potratz was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Shirley Ann Potratz, nee Winker, whom he married on June 13, 1953, and who died on December 3, 2008; his parents, Arthur Charles and Hedwig Caroline, nee Waech, Potratz; and a sister, Eleanor Potratz Beyer. Surviving are a daughter, Linda (James) Penrod; a son, David Potratz; three grandchildren, J. Shane Penrod, Ryan Penrod, and Amanda (Penrod) Shoults; 12 great-grandchildren, Katrina Penrod, Braeden Penrod, Kole Penrod, Logan Penrod, Evan Penrod, Brooklyn Penrod, Annabella Shoults, Jayden Shoults, Jeremiah Shoults, Jonah Shoults, Adelaide Shoults, and AnaLise Shoults; and a step-brother, Norman Dietz. Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church or to NRHS. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com
. Visitation: Friends may visit from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church. Standard CDC guidelines, including masks, will be in place upon entrance. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church, Belleville, IL, with Rev. Brian Downs officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Walnut Hill Cemetery, Belleville, IL.