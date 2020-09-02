1/1
Charles Potratz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Potratz Charles Robert Potratz, 90, of Belleville, IL, born February 19, 1930, in Lock Haven, PA, died Sunday, August 29, 2020, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. Mr. Potratz worked for the Department of Defense as a civilian before his retirement and was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He was a member of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees (NARFE). He enjoyed his association with the Heart Transplant Association, the National Railroad Historical Society (NRHS), and the Smithton Sportsman Club. Charles was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Belleville, IL, and of the Couples Club at Zion. Mr. Potratz was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Shirley Ann Potratz, nee Winker, whom he married on June 13, 1953, and who died on December 3, 2008; his parents, Arthur Charles and Hedwig Caroline, nee Waech, Potratz; and a sister, Eleanor Potratz Beyer. Surviving are a daughter, Linda (James) Penrod; a son, David Potratz; three grandchildren, J. Shane Penrod, Ryan Penrod, and Amanda (Penrod) Shoults; 12 great-grandchildren, Katrina Penrod, Braeden Penrod, Kole Penrod, Logan Penrod, Evan Penrod, Brooklyn Penrod, Annabella Shoults, Jayden Shoults, Jeremiah Shoults, Jonah Shoults, Adelaide Shoults, and AnaLise Shoults; and a step-brother, Norman Dietz. Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church or to NRHS. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church. Standard CDC guidelines, including masks, will be in place upon entrance. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church, Belleville, IL, with Rev. Brian Downs officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Walnut Hill Cemetery, Belleville, IL.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved