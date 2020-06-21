Charles Wykoff Charles R. Wykoff, age 86, of Edwardsville, IL, formerly of Collinsville, IL, born on March 19, 1934 in East St. Louis, IL, died on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Care Center of Center Grove, Edwardsville, IL. Charles was a United States Marine Corps Veteran serving in Korea where he earned the rank of Corporal and was a member of the VFW in Millstadt, IL. After serving in the Marine's, he formed the Piney River Boys country music band where he was the lead vocalist and guitarist. He later discovered that he enjoyed maintaining equipment and facilities and spent the remainder of his working years in the maintenance of the Calvin Johnson, Notre Dame, Caseyville Care Center & Four Fountains nursing homes. In retirement, Charles enjoyed spending time with his wife Paula, and taking care of his dogs, Missy, Coco, and Baby. He was preceded in death by his wife, Paula Wykoff, nee Meyer; his parents, Harry and Selma Wykoff, nee Spencer; and his sister, Patty Toon. Charles is survived by his children, Debbie (Larry) Dunlap, Kim Wykoff, Donna Wykoff, Julie (Robert) Viviano and Charles Fiscus; 10 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and his brother, Donald (Betty) Wykoff. Memorials may be made to Vitas Hospice. Condolences may be made to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Visitation: Visitation will be held on June 26, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral: Funeral service will be held on June 26, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. His wife, Paula, will also be remembered during this service. Interment will be held in Glenwood Cemetery, Collinsville, IL.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 21, 2020.