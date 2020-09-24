Charles Robinson Charles "Chuckie" Robinson, 54, of Valmeyer, IL, formally of Cahokia, IL, born September 12, 1966 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Barnes Jewish Hospital. Charles was a member of the 1030 Emeth Lodge in Cahokia, IL. He started his law enforcement career in the early 1990's with the St. Clair County Sheriffs Department. Moving on from there he worked with many different municipalities near his hometown. One of his proudest moments was being chosen to be a member of the Washington Park TEG Unit early in his career. He spent the majority of his life as a public servant. Charles loved his family deeply and held his friends close to his heart. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bobbie and Betty Robinson Sr., nee Lyons; his father-in-law George A. Timpe; grandson, Dillon A. Cook. Surviving are his wife of 30 years, Theresa; three children, Jordan S. (Taylor) Cook of Dupo, IL, Justin E. Robinson of Columbia, IL, Brooke N. (Carlos) Robinson; brother, Bobbie Robinson Jr. of Belleville, IL; sister, Neeta (Ken) Brown of South Carolina; mother-in-law, Beverly Timpe; three grandchildren, Mason, Carter and Harper; two dogs, Pooh Bear and Bella. He was a dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend. Condolences may be expressed online at www.braunfh.com
. Visitation: will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Braun Family Funeral Home Columbia, IL. Funeral mass: at 9:00 AM on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Ss Peter and Paul Catholic Church Waterloo, IL. Burial will follow.