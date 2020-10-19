Charles S. Cloin, Sr.
November 28, 1928 - October 16, 2020
Collinsville, Illinois - Charles S. Cloin, Sr., 91, of Collinsville passed away on October 16, 2020.
Charles "Chuck" Cloin was born on Nov. 28, 1928 in East St Louis, IL to Richard and Augusta "Gussie" (Coulston) Cloin. He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Evelyn Cloin, his second wife, Rita Cloin, and his sister, Margaret 'Tootsie" Faust.
Chuck had an extensive career serving in several distinguished positions supporting Anheuser-Busch and its family of companies, eventually retiring as Plant Manager of Lianco Container Corporation. He also held the position of union president and served as a Madison County Precinct Committeeman.
Retired for almost 30 years, Chuck was an avid golfer, a huge St. Louis Cardinals fan, and had a love of traveling. He enjoyed time spent with his amazing family, especially cherishing events with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will be missed dearly by all who came to know him.
Surviving are his Children: Charles S. (Vicki) Cloin Jr. of O'Fallon, IL; Step Children: Bill (Vicky) Benyr of Fairmont City, IL; Mark Benyr of Schaumburg, IL; Patty (Jim) Mazzaro of Schaumburg, IL; and Cheryl (Rusty) Brombolich of Collinsville, IL; Grandchildren: Charles W. "Bill" (Tina) Cloin of O'Fallon, IL; Michael S. "Scott' (Jennifer) Cloin of Highland, IL; BJ (Mandi) Benyr of Swansea, IL; Nate Benyr of Addison, IL; Shaun (Samantha Vandaveer) Benyr of Fairmont City, IL; Melissa (Nate) Reuck of Foristell, MO; Courtney Brombolich of Glen Carbon, IL; Caitlyn Brombolich of Collinsville, IL; Jim (Liz) Mazzaro of Naperville, IL; and Michelle (Kevin) Layton of Elmhurst, IL; Great Grandchildren: Madelina Cloin, Elliana Cloin, Braden Benyr, Maia Benyr, Addison Benyr, Andrew Benyr, Rylee Reuck, Landon Reuck, Cadence
Brombolich, Olivia Benyr, Bella Mazzaro, Jimmy Mazzaro, Fiamma Layton, Bianca Layton, and Gianna Layton; And many wonderful extended family members and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois (http://hospice.org/donate
).
Friends may call on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM at Herr Funeral Home in Collinsville, IL. Funeral services will occur at 12:00 PM at the funeral home, with burial following in Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery.