Charles Sandheinrich With his family by his side, Charles Joseph (Bud) Sandheinrich, 85, of Freeburg, IL, died April 1, 2020, at his residence, after a battle with cancer. Charlie was born September 5, 1934 in St. Libory, IL. He was a veteran of the US Army and served in Korea. He retired from Union Electric as a machinist. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus in New Athens, IL and the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Freeburg, IL. Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, John and Laura, nee Wienstroer, Sandheinrich; brothers Lloyd and Elroy; sisters, Mary Louise (Edward) Getz, Rita Ann (Bernard) Gebke and Lois (Casimir) Hummert; and brother-in-law, Wilburn Gale. Charlie is survived by his wife of 60 years, Arlene, nee Haas, Sandheinrich; sons Wayne (Leslie), Glenn (Donna) and Dale (Peg); daughters Lynn (Randy) Schield and Julie (Jeff) Myron; brother Elmer (Darleen) and sisters Elizabeth Gale, and Laverne (Robert) Lintker; two sisters-in-law, Patricia and Betty Gay. Charlie was a grandpa to 11 and a great-grandpa to 10 with two more on the way. He had numerous nieces and nephews. Charlie loved to be outdoors. He enjoyed many camping trips with his family and friends, working in his garden, traveling, golfing, fishing, planting Christmas trees, growing pecan trees and sitting on the porch watching the birds at his rural home. He liked to help his kids with their projects, had a knack for fixing things, loved to go to auctions, meet with his friends at McDonald's and was always ready for a good game of Euchre. Bud volunteered for many activities at his church and was always the guy who answered "yes" when someone asked for help. His smile will be missed! Lake View Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home in Fairview Heights, IL is assisting the family with arrangements. Additional condolence may also be sent to the family at www.lakeviewfuneralhm.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Joseph Catholic Church or Family Hospice of Belleville, IL. Memorial masses are also appreciated. Services: Due to the COVID-19 Corona Virus Pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at Lake View Cemetery in Fairview Heights, IL with Rev. Mark Reyling presiding. A Celebration of Life mass will be held at a later date for family and friends at St Joseph's Catholic Church in Freeburg, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 3, 2020