Obituary Flowers Charles Sarkisian Charles Sarkisian, 88, of Roswell, GA, formerly of Belleville, IL, was born July 27, 1930 in East St. Louis, IL and passed away Monday, April 1, 2019 surrounded by his family. Charles retired from AT&T in 1989 as a Business Account Manager in St. Louis, MO. He served in the United States Air Force and was a former member of the Belleville Moose Lodge, Amateur Ham Radio Club and St. Henry Church. Charles was an avid tennis player and golfer. He also loved to dance and tell jokes. Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Neshan and Narig, nee Norsigian, Sarkisian; his brother, Albert (Ahngel) Sarkisian; his sisters, Alice (Edward) Clark and Bessie (William) Reynolds. Surviving are his loving and devoted wife of 66 years, Lee, nee Gwazdacz, Sarkisian of Roswell, GA; his son, Charles Kevin (Lynda) Sarkisian of Lake Forest, CA; his daughters, Karen (Phillip) Brucker of Woodstock, GA and Gail Ellison of Roswell, GA; his two grandsons, Drew (Marianna) Brucker of Alpharetta, GA and Chad (Lauren) Brucker of Roswell, GA; and numerous nieces and nephews. Charles' family will receive friends on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 11am to 12pm at Northside Chapel in Roswell, GA. A funeral service will follow, beginning at 12pm. Interment and military honors will follow at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Kindred Hospice, 3350 Riverwood Parkway Suite 1200, Atlanta, GA 30339, the , 41 Perimeter Ctr. E Suite 550, Atlanta, GA 30346-1906, or the American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305. Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory, Roswell, GA

