Irwin Chapel
591 Glen Crossing Rd
Glen Carbon, IL 62034
(618) 288-9500
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Irwin Chapel
591 Glen Crossing Rd
Glen Carbon, IL 62034
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Irwin Chapel
591 Glen Crossing Rd
Glen Carbon, IL 62034
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Buck Road Cemetery
Maryville, IL
View Map
Charles Smith Charles E. "Charlie" Smith Jr., 82, of Glen Carbon, Illinois passed away at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at his home. He was born September 5, 1936 in East St. Louis, Illinois, a son of the late Charles E. Smith Sr. and Evalee (Pyles) Smith. He married Leona A. (Houba) Smith on November 21, 1955 at the Meadow Heights Baptist Church in Collinsville and she passed away on November 10, 2015. He retired in 1998 from the Iron Worker's Local #392 after 43 years of service as an iron worker. He continued the 150 years of family generation working with Iron Workers Local #392 in East St. Louis. He was known for his beautiful yard and thoroughly enjoyed cutting his grass. He enjoyed his days of squirrel hunting and making magnets from comic strips and cartoons. He was a true American patriot whom was proud to fly the American flag and was a fan of John Deere. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. Charlie is survived by three sons and two daughters-in-law, Dave and Tammy Smith of Glen Carbon, Randy Smith of Glen Carbon and Charles "Chuck" and Mary Ann Smith of Glen Carbon; five grandchildren and spouses, Kelly Smith, Dana and Kyle Sardigal, Danielle and Joe Heffernan, Miranda and George Beckett and Rachel and Kevin Willingham; a great granddaughter, Payton Plummer; a brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Susan Smith of Cleveland, Tennessee; a sister and brother-in-law, Martha and Jerry Solis of Beckemeyer, Illinois; brother-in-law, Bill Leslie of Beckemeyer, Illinois; special nephew, Ben Smith of Cleveland, Tennessee; other extended family and many friends. In addition to his beloved wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Joann Leslie; brother, Jerry Smith and two brothers-in-law, Chuck and Frank Houba. Service: In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Charles West officiating. Burial will follow at Buck Road Cemetery in Maryville. Memorials may be made to The or Breeze Hospice of Belleville and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 22, 2019
