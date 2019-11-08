|
SMITH- Charles E. "S kip" Smith Jr., 71 of Granite City, Illinois passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of Skip's life, services will be held on Tuesday, November12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Henry Crippen officiating. Burial will follow with full military rites at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 8, 2019