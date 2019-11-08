Home

POWERED BY

Services
Irwin Chapel
3960 Maryville Rd
Granite City, IL 62040
(618) 931-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Smith

Send Flowers
Charles Smith Obituary
SMITH- Charles E. "S kip" Smith Jr., 71 of Granite City, Illinois passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of Skip's life, services will be held on Tuesday, November12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Henry Crippen officiating. Burial will follow with full military rites at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -