SNYDER- Charles W Snyder, 84, of Batchtown, went to his final resting place on May 12, 2020. A carcade visitation will take place on Friday, May 15, 2020 from 4:00 - 6:00 pm at Gress Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Brussels. Private graveside services will take place Saturday, May 16, 2020 at St. Barbara's Cemetery in Batchtown.



