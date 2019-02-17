Charles Joseph Steibel Charles Steibel, 74, of Red Bud, Illinois, passed away at 8:15 pm, Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Highland Healthcare, Highland, Illinois. He was born to the late George A. and Wilmarth S. (nee DuFrenne) Steibel on January 27, 1945 in Prairie du Rocher, Illinois. Charles married Lou Ellen Barger on November 20, 1990 in Paducah, Kentucky; she survives. During the course of his career he worked at McDonald Douglas, Allied Chemical, Peabody Coal Company, Chrysler Plant, and lastly, Chester Mental Health Center. Charles was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Prairie du Rocher, Illinois and the American Legion Post #622 in Prairie du Rocher, Illinois, V.F.W. Post #3553 in Chester, Illinois, and Sportsman Club in Modoc, Illinois. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, traveling, playing cards, movies and watching sports. Especially the St. Louis Cardinals baseball. He graduated from Red Bud High School in 1963. Charles served honorably in the United States Army from September 1965 to September 1967. He was a Vietnam veteran. He is survived by his wife Lou Ellen Steibel, Red Bud, IL; 7 children, Cyndi (Ken) Jordan, Huntington, WV,, Michelle (Jay) Zimmer, Ruma, IL, Corey (Kim) Steibel , Red Bud, IL, Colin Steibel (Collette Carnahan), Prairie du Rocher, IL, Jaime Valleroy, Prairie du Rocher, IL, Kelsey (Todd) Mitchell, Carla (Aaron) Grah, Columbia, MO; 1 step son, Bradley (Stacey) Pelcha, Willowbrook, IL; 2 brothers, Tom (Annette) Steibel Renault, IL, Donald Steibel Red Bud, IL; 11 Grandchildren with another expected in June, 4 Step Grandchildren, 2 Great Grandchildren and Many Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Friends. He was preceeded in death by both of his parents. Memorials may be made to Michael J. Fox Foundation ( ) for Parkinson's Research or Visitation: Will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Prairie du Rocher, Illinois from 9-11 a.m. Service: Funeral Mass will begin at 11 a.m after the visitation on Feb. 19, 2019. Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. PECHACEK FUNERAL HOMES, Red Bud, IL

