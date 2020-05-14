Charles Steuer Charles L. Steuer, 86, of Belleville, IL, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Charles was born November 22, 1933 in Odin, IL to Fredrick W. and Cora Eva (Nettles) Steuer. He married Lucille Sensel and together they shared 58 years of marriage. She preceded him in death on April 14, 2015. Also preceding him in death were his parents Fredrick W. and Cora Steuer; infant son, Randy Steuer; one brother, Fred Steuer; sisters, Stella (Lester) Becker and Betty Seisser; and step-sisters, Helen (Harry) Bronson, Leona Shanafelt and Nancy (Bill) Groff. Charles is survived by his children, Tim (Jennifer) Steuer, Rob (Namdol) Steuer, Dave (Ursula) Steuer; grandchildren; Randall Steuer, Andrew Steuer, Hansol (Tasha) Steuer, Hiyung (Christy) Steuer, Taejoon Steuer, Jesse (Janelle) Steuer, Grace Santucci Steuer, Perry Conti, and Gea Conti; great-granddaughter, Vivien Steuer; beloved niece, Shelly Steuer (daughter of Fay Steuer); sisters, Agnes Doremire, Fay Steuer, Kay (Woody) Vickery; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Charles proudly served his country in the United States Army, during the Korean War, then continued his service in the United States Air Force. He was an active and devoted lifelong Charter Member of the Belleville Lions Club, where he held multiple offices since the 1970s. Charles retired after nearly 30 years from Burlington Northern Railroad. In previous years, he was employed with McDonnell-Douglas, where he tested planes in flight. Above all else, he cherished his family and was a loving and dedicated husband, father, grandfather and brother. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lions Club International or the American Cancer Society. Additional condolences may also be sent to the family at www.lakeviewfuneralhm.com. Service: A private family gathering will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. Due to the circumstances of the pandemic we are all facing, we invite others to join us via Facebook LIVE at Lake View Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 14, 2020.