TINSLEY - Charles Thomas Tinsley, 91, of Granite City, IL, passed away Sunday May 17, 2020 at Fountain View Manor in Granite City. He was born July 9, 1928 in Leachville, AR. Services are private due to the current COVID-19 crowd restrictions. Arrangements handled by Wojstrom Funeral Home



