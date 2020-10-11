Charles W. Maedge Sr.
October 8, 2020
Troy, Illinois - Charles W. Maedge Sr., 85, of Troy, IL, born April 23, 1935 in Troy, IL and passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday October 8, 2020 at his home in Troy, IL.
Charles was a member of Bethel Baptist Church, Troy, IL. He worked for Modern Linen, Triad School District and retired from OK Fasteners in Troy, IL. He enjoyed life, wood working and crafts, and cutting his lawn. Charles enjoyed his family and spending time with them. A special thank you to Vita's Hospice and Nurse Roxanna and an extra special thank you to his daughters, Cindy Marie and Carol and grandsons, Jason and Misty Pratt and Vincent Pratt.
He was preceded in death by three granddaughters, Jennifer Maedge, Jamie Harned and Debbie Hime; his parents, Edward and Augusta (nee Hoenig) Maedge; his father and mother-in-law, Harold and Jennie Bohnenstiehl; and sisters, Dorothy Maedge and Freida Kuhn.
Surviving are his wife, Patricia A. (nee Bohnenstiehl) Maedge of Troy, IL; children, Charles "Chuck" (Cindy Lynn) Maedge of Troy, IL, Mark (Christina) Maedge of Bunnelevel, NC, Jennie (Mike) Meyers of Edwardsville, IL, Carol (Donnie) Sisson of Edwardsville, IL, Cindy (Jon) Knauss of Troy, IL, Tammy (Matt) Levingston of New Douglas, IL and Pam Hime of Iowa City, IA; 18 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Ed Maedge of Troy, IL; and his sisters, Ruby Schultze of Troy, IL, Clara lang of Cabot, AR, Jane Maedge of Troy, IL and Ruth A. (Bob) Ostendorf of Addieville, IL.
Memorials may be made to Vita's Hospice.
Friends may call 5 to 7 pm on Sunday, October 11, and 10 to 11 am on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Richeson Funeral Home, Troy, IL.
Funeral services will be held at 11 am Monday, October 12, 2020 at Richeson Funeral Home, Tory, IL. Interment in Friedens Cemetery, Troy, IL