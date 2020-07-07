1/1
Charles W. Schaefer
Charles Schaefer Charles W. Schaefer, 67, of Belleville, IL, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from a heart attack. Son of Henry and Mary Ann (née Troia) Schaefer, he was preceded in death by his parents, as well as his younger brother, Fred "Rocky" Schaefer. Surviving are a daughter, Mary (Chris) McCormick, of Fenton, MO, son, Jason (Staci) Schaefer of Granite City, IL, grandchildren: Megan and Molly Shellenbergar, and Caleb, Connor, and Cameron Schaefer, his sister Rosemarie "Cissy" Schaefer, nephews and nieces, cousins, stepchildren, Sandra (Keith) Kube, Jeanne Pintar-Haege, Richard Juengel, and Ryan Juengel, step-grandchildren, Blaine Milton, Jonathan Kube, Ethan Haege, Grace Haege and Isaac Juengel and many, many friends, the majority of whom became "framily." As he was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church in Belleville, IL, memorials may be made to the Care Ministry in his honor in lieu of flowers. Cremation services entrusted to Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City. Online guestbook available at www.wojstrom.com. Services: At his request, there will be no funeral. A celebration of life service is tentatively scheduled for August to allow family time to come home. Cremation services entrusted to Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City. WOJSTROM FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Granite City, IL

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jul. 7, 2020.
