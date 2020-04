Or Copy this URL to Share

WEBER- Major Charles R. "Rudy" Weber, USA, Retired, 81, of Lebanon, IL died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at his residence, with his family by his side. A Military service will be scheduled at a later date Interment: Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO Meridith Funeral Home, Lebanon, IL.

