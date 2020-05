Or Copy this URL to Share

WEST- Pastor Charles S. "Chas" West, 73, of Alton, IL born May 27, 1946 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 after a brief illness. A private family service will be held. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Arr. by Kurrus Funeral Home.



