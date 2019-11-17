|
WILLIAMS- Charles "Chuck" Wayne Williams, age 89, of Granite City, IL, passed away on November 15, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, IL. In celebration of his life, funeral services will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL. Interment will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 17, 2019