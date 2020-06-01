Charlesetta Whittaker In Loving Memory Of Charlesetta Whittaker entered this life on November 12, 1949 in Belleville, IL, passed on Monday, April 27, 2020 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, Shiloh, Illinois. Charlesetta was an active member of the New Antioch Missionary Baptist Church where she was a dedicated member for over 25 years under the leadership of Pastor Rory Brooks. "Charlesetta" or "Chink" or "Charles" "Charley" or "Auntee" as she was affectionately called was a retired United States Postal Carrier/Clerk at the downtown Post Office in St. Louis, Missouri for 30 years. She started working for the federal government after graduating with a Associate Degree in Business Administration from State Community College. She was a member of "New Antioch Missionary Baptist Church", Belleville, Illinois. She was an avid BINGO player. She enjoyed doing Crossword Puzzles. She was a staunch supporter of activities that involved her nieces and nephews be it a school, sporting events or them getting an award. No matter what Auntie would be there.. Charlesetta was the fourth child born to the union of Charles Edward Whittaker and Addie nee Gregory Whittaker on November 12,1949. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Craig and Samuel Whittaker and three sisters, Lola, Audrey Whittaker and Marlene (Whittaker) Radley. Surviving is her family of Leander (Toni) Whittaker, Leonard Whittaker, Tod (Amelia) Whittaker, Eric (Rene) Whittaker; sisters, Toni Whittaker, Catherine (Brian) Myles, Nora Whittaker; and a host of nephews, nieces and god children; first cousins Eunice Mitchell-Johnson, James Ward, Madge Lovett, Presscott (Marquita) Whittaker and a host of relatives and family friends. Charlesetta will be solely missed by her BINGO buddies and consumers from SAVE. Services: A private funeral service was held at New Antioch Missionary Baptist Church on Thursday, May 7, 2020.