Charley Knowles Charley A. Knowles, 88, of Lafayette passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Mulberry Healthcare. He was born January 22, 1932 in Pine Village, to the late James Lewis and Olive Belle (Biggs) Knowles. He was a graduate of Attica High School before attending and graduating from Purdue University with his Bachelor's degree in Industrial Engineering Education. Charley worked for Delco Remy in Anderson as a Plant Engineer before retiring in the late 80s. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. He retired as Major of the Marine Corps from the Reserves in 1979. On February 4, 1955 he married Margel M. Graves in Lafayette. She preceded him in death on June 3, 2015. Charley was a member of Christ United Methodist Church and was previously head of the ushers and on the Board of Trustees at St. Matthew United Methodist Church in Anderson, IN. He participated in men's bowling leagues in Anderson and Lafayette. He was a founding member and Chief of Richland Township VFD. Charley enjoyed traveling, mushroom hunting and following his grandchildren's events. Surviving are his children: Anne McGhee (husband, Tom), Sarah Knowles, Nancy Smigiel all of Lafayette and Charley A. Knowles II (wife, Julie) of Belleville, IL; brother Grant Knowles of Mellot, IN. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Along with his wife, Margel, he is preceded in death by his parents and step father Paul Jaynes. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Service: Visitation will be held from 9am 11am Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 11am at the funeral home with Pastor Kurt Freeman officiating. Interment to follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. Seating accommodations will be available based on the regulations for Covid-19 and social distancing will be observed. Hippensteel Funeral Home