Charlotte D. Brooks Charlotte D. (nee Killion) Brooks was born in Carlyle, Illinois, on August 17, 1925, to Otto and Tranny Killion. She was the ninth of ten children. She leaves her husband of 61 years, Carl Brooks; a daughter; two sons; six grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren. Visitation: will be on Saturday, May 18, 2019, from 9:30-10:30 am, at Meridith Funeral Home, Lebanon, IL. Funeral: Services will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, following visitation, with burial to immediately follow at College Hill Cemetery. MERIDITH FUNERAL HOME, Lebanon, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 16, 2019