Charlotte M. Huggins Charlotte M. Huggins, nee Fisher, 90, of Belleville, Illinois, born Tuesday, September 9, 1930, in Delaware, OH, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL. Charlotte was a retired accountant with Huggins & Huggins C.P.A. firm. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, St. Ann Society of the Church, St. Clair Historical Society, and was a volunteer at the Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack D. Huggins Sr., parents, William E. and Frances M., nee Marnell, Fisher, sister & brother-in-law, Patricia & Carl Bargmann, and brother-in-law, Don McDowell. Surviving are her sons, Jack D. Huggins, Jr. of Belleville, IL, David W. Huggins of Belleville, IL, Brian M. Huggins of Belleville, IL, and Gary E. Huggins of O'Fallon, IL, sister, Marilyn McDowell of Yardmouth, ME, and many nieces and nephews. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials: Memorials may be made to the Blessed Sacrament Grade School Endowment Fund or in the form of Masses. Visitation: Visitation from 10:00 am - 11:00 am, Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, Illinois. Funeral: Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Kurrus Funeral Home, with Father Matthew Elie officiating. Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sep. 21, 2020.
