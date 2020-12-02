Charlotte is a very caring, loving, strong women who we will greatly miss.

A little story after she lost her soulmate a year later she come to the house and says if I am going to survive I need to learn to cut my own grass. And she did! Charlotte was and is an amazing women. I could only hope that I will be as strong as she was. We so admired her and all the things she did. Much Aloha



Stacie & Jim Cornman

Neighbor