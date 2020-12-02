1/1
{ "" }
November 1, 1925 - November 25, 2020
Mascoutah, Illinois - Charlotte M. Pivoras, nee Bramstedt, 95, of Mascoutah, Illinois died peacefully, Wednesday afternoon, November 25, 2020 in her son's home, surrounded by her loving family. Charlotte was born November 1, 1925 in Mascoutah, Illinois, the daughter of William and Matilda (Willmsmeier) Bramstedt. She was baptized, confirmed, and married at Zion Lutheran Church in Mascoutah where she remained a faithful, lifelong member. She married Vincent Pivoras at Zion Lutheran on October 31, 1945.
Charlotte worked for over 50 years at the Orchard Beauty Shop. Charlotte loved to play cards and was a founding member of a pinochle card group for over 70 years. She also loved playing Euchre. She was a dedicated volunteer at the Mascoutah Senior Center for over 25 years.
Charlotte always loved to invite family and friends to her home for holidays and special occasions. Her family and friends will remember her beautiful smile, her high heels, and her joy of entertaining people in her home.
Charlotte will be dearly missed by her son, Dan (Judi) Pivoras of Belvidere, IL; grandchildren; Micki (Dave) Ernest, Barbi (Troy) Yunk, Luke (Rena) Pivoras, Andrew (Anna) Pivoras; great grandchildren; Amanda (Matt) Bernatz, Abigail (Andrew) Roth, Bruyn Yunk, Tyler Yunk, Malina (Ryan) Gamble, Eryk Yunk, Austyn Pivoras, Gavin Pivoras, Alayna Fontana, Liam Pivoras, Eli Pivoras, Tobias Pivoras, Theodore Pivoras, Eleanor Pivoras; and great-great grandchildren; Cynthia Bernatz, Charlotte Bernatz, Henry Bernatz, and Augie Roth. She also had many loving nieces and nephews. Charlotte was extremely proud to have only one son, with grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren totaling 21 in all.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Vincent Pivoras who died on April 8, 2007, her parents and her 9 brothers and sisters, Luther, Walter, Arthur, Ruth, Bobby, William, Esther, Karl, and Paul.
The family would like to acknowledge neighbors, Jim, Stacey, and Pat for all their help and support over the years, and a special thanks to, her nieces, Mary and Pat for all of their loving care and friendship they have given to Charlotte and her family.
Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 101 S. Railway St., Mascoutah, IL 62258 or Mascoutah Senior Center, 227 N. Market St., Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com
Visitation: A private family visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church in Mascoutah, IL.
Funeral: A graveside service will be held at 1 PM on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at Mascoutah City Cemetery with Pastor Kirk Clayton officiating. The family asks for everyone to observe social distancing and for everyone to wear a mask.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
Zion Lutheran Church
DEC
4
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Mascoutah City Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
34 W Main Street
Mascoutah, IL 62258
(618) 566-2345
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
December 1, 2020
Charlotte was such a dear friend and will be missed so much. Dan and family, you have my sincere sympathy. And I’m sure my mom, Esther Grodeon, would want me to include her condolences also.
Suzanne Morio
Friend
November 29, 2020
As my Godmother, Charlotte never missed my birthday when I was young. She always welcomed me - and everyone- into her home, like every day was a party and everyone was her best friend. She was so good with my dad, Paul, and after he passed, still checked in on mom. I always admired her super-youthful appearance (ok, I’m jealous), unending positivity, her easy smile, and abundant energy. I’ll miss her!
Lois Boldt
Family
November 27, 2020
Charlotte is a very caring, loving, strong women who we will greatly miss.
A little story after she lost her soulmate a year later she come to the house and says if I am going to survive I need to learn to cut my own grass. And she did! Charlotte was and is an amazing women. I could only hope that I will be as strong as she was. We so admired her and all the things she did. Much Aloha
Stacie & Jim Cornman
Neighbor
