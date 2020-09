Or Copy this URL to Share

RITSON - Charlsie Jean Ritson, 90, of Columbia, IL, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Oak Hill Care Center, Waterloo, IL Visitation will be Wednesday, September 30, 2020, 10-11am, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia, IL, with a Funeral Mass to begin at 11am. Interment in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Columbia, IL. Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, IL.



