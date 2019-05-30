Home

Charlyn DeRossett
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:30 AM
Charlyn DeRossett Charlyn C. DeRossett, nee Morgan, 73, of Mascoutah, IL born Nov. 12, 1945 in East St. Louis, IL died Sunday, May 26, 2019, at her residence. She was a retired store clerk. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Elizabeth Morgan and Mary and George Jarvis, a son, Robert DeRossett, granddaughter, Claudia Moyer, brother, Charles Morgan and a sister, Ruth Ann Hammer. She is survived by her children, Judith DeRossett, Dana Moyer and fiancé Roger Hill, Barbara (Jim) Beadle, Lewis (Kimberly) DeRossett, Jr.; step-children, Elizabeth DeRossett, Loyd (Tanya) DeRossett, William (Tracy) DeRossett; 26 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three brothers, Raymond (Mary) Morgan, Kurtis (Tanya) Gull, George (Denise) Jarvis; sister, Rosemary (Steve) Novich; and many nieces and nephews Memorials in memory of Charlyn may be donated to the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at mollfuneralhome.com. Visitation: Visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 AM Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL. Funeral: A memorial service will be held 11:30 AM Saturday, June 1 with Pastor Anthony Vinson, Sr. officiating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 30, 2019
