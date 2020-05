Or Copy this URL to Share

BARTHEL - Chez Barthel, 31, of Chester, Illinois, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 at his residence. He was born on February 16, 1989 in Belleville, Illinois. It was Chaz's wishes to be cremated and a Private Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements handled by Pechacek Funeral Homes in Chester.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store