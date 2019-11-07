|
Cheri Deverman Cheri D. Deverman, age 72, of Fairview Heights, IL, born on December 11, 1946 in Long Beach, CA, died on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her family. Cheri graduated from Lanphier High School in Springfield, IL in 1964. She then graduated from St. John's School of Nursing in 1967. Cheri knew as a child she would become a nurse to care for, serve, and teach others. She was an ICU and Recovery Room nurse for 43 years for St. Elizabeth's Hospital, Belleville, IL, and retired in 2012. Cheri was first and foremost a loving mom and best friend to her daughter, Michelle. She was a friend to the friendless; and loved the unlovable. She cared for animals as much as she cared for people. Her Faith in God was strong and reassuring. She saw Him in all of the beauty around her. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Deverman; her parents, Albert F. and Marjorie D. Hood, nee McHenry; her brothers, Albert L. Hood and Kelvin L. Hood; and her nephew, Daniel Albert Mudd. Cheri is survived by her daughter, Michelle Lee Deverman; her siblings, Susan Mudd of Springfield, IL, Robin Hood of Springfield, IL, Kathy (Gary) Harrison of Dawson, IL, and Peter (Carol) Hood of Springfield, IL; and her Aunt Marie Fiaush, nee Hood, and Aunt Sue McHenry. Cheri is also survived by several cousins; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Deverman Family. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com Service: Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral service will begin at 11am. Cremation will follow services.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 7, 2019