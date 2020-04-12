Home

Cheri Lockhart Cheri Lockhart, nee Weathers, 53, of Belleville, IL, born January 21, 1967 in St. Louis, MO, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, MO. Cheri enjoyed baking and crafting. She loved spending time with family, friends, and especially enjoyed being around children. Mrs. Lockhart was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Sr. and Carolyn, nee Woods, Weathers. Surviving are her beloved husband, Michael Lockhart; a son, Jeremiah Kyle Lockhart; a brother, Joseph Weathers Jr; and two sisters, Sheila Weathers and Angela , nee Weathers Guerrero. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Funeral: Private family services will be held with burial at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 12, 2020
