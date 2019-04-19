Cherie Adams-Kottmeyer Cherie M. Adams-Kottmeyer of Thornton, Co. went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the age of 80. She passed peacefully surrounded by her daughters. She was born July 18 ,1938 in St. Louis, Mo. to Blakeney and Martha Adams, who preceded her in death. She was the second oldest of nine children (Blake, Brad, Tim, Maureen, Martha, Liz, Laura, and Sarah). She married Eugene Kottmeyer on July 13, 1957 in St. Clair County, Il. He preceded her in death in May of 1986. She was also preceded in death by her only son, Andy Kottmeyer in September of 1981. She is survived by five daughters, Cherie G. Kottmeyer of Delta, Co., Jenny Kottmeyer of Monument, Co., Ashley (Randy) Ritzheimer of Aviston, Il., Dama Kottmeyer of Boulder, Co., and Claudine (Dan) Lyman of Thornton, Co. ; eight grandchildren, Clayton (Jessica) Edwards, Britni (Daniel) Nail, Sheldon (Mike) Pagano, Reid (Shelby) Ritzheimer, Drew (Jonuen) Mueller, Raeghan Mueller, Faith Lyman, and Christopher Lyman; 2 great grandchildren, Inara Mueller and Cree Nail. Cherie was a homemaker and mother of six children. She had a love of reading and learning and attended college where she received several certificates of education. Our mother's legacy that we treasure the most was her love of the Lord. Through her relationship with the Lord, she introduced her children to the gospel and God's grace, love, and forgiveness. She was a member of Grace Church (Full Gospel Tabernacle), Fairview Heights, Il. Our hope in Christ is that one day we will all be together again as a family. She will be laid to rest at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights, Il. Service: A private family service will be held at a later date.

