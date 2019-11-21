Home

George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Cheryl Koch


1951 - 2019
Cheryl Koch Obituary
Cheryl Koch Cheryl L. Koch, nee Dammerich, 68, of Belleville, IL, born May 31, 1951, in Belleville, IL, died Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Bria of Cahokia, Cahokia, IL. Cheryl worked as a nurse's aide at St. Elizabeth's Hospital before her retirement. She was very crafty and especially enjoyed crocheting. Cheryl loved music, dancing, and fishing. She was preceded in death by a son, Gregory A. Koch; and her parents, Eugene and Emelia, nee Hemmer, Dammerich. Surviving are her husband, Frederick M. Koch, Sr.; two sons, Frederick M., Jr. (Nicole) Koch, and Michael J. Koch; three grandchildren, Jayde Kammler, Adam Kammler, and Alex Koch; a brother, Steven Dammerich; and numerous nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law. Memorials may be made to the Christ United Church of Christ, Belleville, IL. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, November 22, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at noon Friday, November 22, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Rev. Jon Tinge officiating. Burial will be held at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 21, 2019
