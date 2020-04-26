Cheryl Cosat Cheryl Lynn Cosat (nee McNary), born March 13th, 1934, passed into God's arms on April 20th, 2020. Cheryl could be described as THE spunky lady, with a hat for anything. Cheryl enjoyed lots of activities from BINGO, and doing anything related to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. One of Cheryl's favorite things to do was play cards, preferring the game of Rook against her late husband, or any other game with her familyAs long as they, "Play one hand of Rummy first". Cheryl was an outstanding homemaker all who had the pleasure of calling her family, and even had a run as a security officer in her later years. Cheryl has now found peace and will be laid in the eternal company next to her late husband, Donald Cosat Sr. Cheryl is preceded in death by her: parents, Hugh A. and Ellen R. McNary Jr.; her husband, Donald Cosat Sr.; and two grandbabies, Travis and Nicholas. Left to keep Cheryl in their hearts and memories are her: brother, David Martin McNary; children, Ellen (Don Sr.) Stotlemeyer, Christina (Ray) Leslie, Donald (Mary Kay) Cosak Jr., Martin David Cosak, Patrick Hugh Cosak, Mary (Chuck Maddox) Ermine, and Carrie (Joshua) Burris; grandchildren, Don Jr., Michael, Steven, Peyton, Angel, April, Ricky, Anna, Cheryl, Clara, Kyle, Shianne, Travis, Nicholas, Daniella, Emma, Dakota, Samantha, and Vinnie; great-grandchildren, David, Jimmy, Ray Ray, Aiden, Damien, Dwayne, Donna, Caroline, Cody Jr., Elaina, Harrison, Brooklyn, and one more on the way; and furbabies, Joker, Rachel, Milo, and seven other kitties. There will be no public service at this time due to the circumstances, but a live stream of the funeral and graveside service can be found tentatively at 2PM CST, April 24,2020 on the Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Facebook page. (Found here: https://www.facebook.com/ValhallaGardensandFuneralHome/) Memorial donations can be made to any organization supporting the fight against Cancer.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 26, 2020.