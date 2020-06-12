Cheryl Martin
MARTIN - Cheryl C. "Big Red" Martin, 72, born December 2, 1947 of East Saint Louis, Illinois departed this life Sunday, May 31, 2020 in Centreville, Illinois. A memorial service will be Friday, June 12, 2020 at Faithful Central Christian Church; 3124 Mount Pleasant Street; St. Louis, Missouri; the visitation will be at 10:00 A. M. and the Service at 11:00 A.M. Arrangements handled by Officers Funeral Home

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 12, 2020.
