Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
34 W Main Street
Mascoutah, IL 62258
(618) 566-2345
For more information about
Chester Hunt
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
34 W Main Street
Mascoutah, IL 62258
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
34 W Main Street
Mascoutah, IL 62258
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Chester Hunt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chester Hunt


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Chester Hunt Obituary
Chester E. Hunt Chester Hunt, 84, of Mascoutah, IL born May 31, 1935 in Columbia, MS diedTuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at MarKa Nursing Home, Mascoutah, IL. He was a retired SMSgt. from the U. S. Air Force and a Vietnam War veteran. Chester enjoyed walking his dogs, Bo and Mookie, multiple times a day, around beautiful Scheve Park. He is preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Minnie, nee McCain, Hunt, his wife Patricia C., nee Ellis, Hunt whom he married in Decatur, IL on Feb. 12, 1955 and who died March 8, 2002, brothers, Robert and Louis, and sisters, Hazel, Faye and Mary Jean. Surviving are his children, Laura (Jeffrey) Buettner of Caseyville, IL, Russell (Tracy) Hunt of Mascoutah, IL, Richard Hunt of Belleville, IL; grandchildren, Dalton and Taylor (Caitlin) Buettner and Hayley Hunt (Christopher Walters); brother, George Hunt; and sister, Minniebelle Broom. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's and Related Disorders Association. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com Visitation: Visitation will be from 10 to 12 PM Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL. Funeral: A funeral service will be held 12 PM Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at Moll Funeral Home with Pastor Duane Smith officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Mascoutah City Cemetery.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Chester's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
Download Now